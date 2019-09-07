Pakistan ready to respond to ‘Indian aggression or misadventure’,says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed on the ongoing situation at the border, amid tensions in the region.

Khan visited the LoC on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day. Notably, the day was also observed as the so-called ‘Kashmir solidarity hour’.

The Pakistan prime minister was accompanied by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the chairman of the special committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, The Dawn reported.

During their visit, Khan was “briefed on the ongoing situation at the LoC”, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The prime minister lauded the state of readiness and effective response to ceasefire violations by India,” the statement claimed, adding that Pakistan would be ready to respond to what it called “Indian aggression or misadventure”.

During the visit, Khan also interacted with troops and families of the deceased soldiers.