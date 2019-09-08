Do You Wanna See the List of People From CPI(M) who Joined BJP? Check Out What BJP Leader Sreedharan Pillai Said

Recently there have been many instances of CPI(M) leaders joining BJP. While the left has largely been in denial mode, refusing to accept this fact, BJP Kerala State President P.S Sreedharan Pillai might just make life difficult for people who like to deny the facts.

In an interview given to a Malayalam channel, Sreedharan Pillai said that he is going to publish a list of workers who have worked for the Left in the past, but migrated to BJP.