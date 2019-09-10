Congress to follow to ‘RSS Model’

The Congress party to follow the ‘RSS Model’. The Congress has decided to follow the RSS model of mas contact and campaigning. The party has all set to appoint ‘Preraks’ or motivators across the country.

Congress will appoint these Preraks to motivate and deliver training skills to party workers. They will ‘inspire and inform’ the party activists about the party’s ideology and history.

The idea to appoint Preraks has emerged in a workshop organised by Congress in New Delhi on September 3. The Congress will appoint three preraks in a division consisting 4 to 5 districts. They will be given a week training. Once appointed they will conduct meetings in district party offices with party workers, the Congress leadership explained.

By this move the Congress is hoping that it can overcome the organizational weakness and also regain its glorious past. The party has been getting big defeats in electoral politics in the recent years.