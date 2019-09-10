‘Did not come to Congress for lifelong career; not ready to make compromise for vote’, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has made it clear that he joined Congress party because he believed that it is the best vehicle for advancement of the ideas of progressive India.

” I did not come to Congress because I had any life long career here, I came because I believed it is the best vehicle for advancement of the ideas of inclusive and progressive India. We cannot sacrifice those ideas merely for seats or votes”, he said.

My remark to journos that i came into Congress despite it not having been a lifelong career, because I shared its principles &values, which we shld affirm, has been misreported as a threat to abandon @incIndia. One can only despair at the sensationalist inaccuracies of our media. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 9, 2019

Earlier Tharoor has said that ‘Hindutva’ line of politics will help reviving the Congress party. This attempt will lead the party to a ‘zero’.

Earlier Tharoor’s words on Modi was become controversial and the KPCC has issued a show cause notice to Tharoor.