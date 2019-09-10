‘Dry Days’: Liquor shops to close these days in Kerala

The liquor shops in the state will be closed many days in this month. Apart from the usual ‘dry day’ of the first day of the month there will be three other ‘dry days’ in September.

The liquor shops will be closed on September 1, 11,13,and 21. The liquor shops in Pala will be closed another three days because of by-polls.

All the liquor shops under Consumerfed and BEVCO will be closed on September 11 for Thiruvonam. But bars will be opened on thiruvonam. The liquor shops and bars will be closed on September 13 for Sree Narayana Guru jayanthi and September 21 for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi day.

In Pala all the liquor shops will be closed from September 20, 9 pm to September 23, 6pm because of bypoll. Also The liquor shops will be closed on the the counting day that is September 27.