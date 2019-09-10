“Grab Collector and SP by their collars to become a political leader”: Minister to students ; Watch Video

A minister from Chhattisgarh gave shocking political lesson to school students by asking them to ‘grab collars of the Collector and SP’ if they want to become leaders in future. According to a 0.35-second video released by ANI, Lakhma says, “A student asked me ”you have become a big leader. How did you do that? What should I do?’ I told him grab the Collector and SP by their collars, then you will become a leader.”

Reports inform that the incident took place on September 5 while he addressed school kids on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The video of the minister’s interaction with school students shows that he is sitting outdoors among a group of young boys in school uniform.