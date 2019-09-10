Indian Army foiled infiltration attempt Pakistan ‘Border Action Team’, kills five: Video

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan. The Army has released a video of the action. The Army has released a video of killing militants supported by Pakistan Army in Kupwara.

The Indian Army has killed five militants of Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) in Keran sector in Kupwara. The Army also shared the images killed terrorists. In the photos the militants and their weapons can be seen.

The video shared shows the action done by Indian Army on the intervening night of July 31-August 1. In the video bodies of 4 intruders can be seen. The Army has informed that 5 militants were killed in the action.

#WATCH: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen in video.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/kXKsJskVs0 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Border Action Team is a special war team of Pakistan Army and militants. The team is used to conduct attacks in the Line of Control. The BAT team consists of Pakistan Army personnels and militants.