Pilots on strike; Nearly all flights cancelled

Nearly all flights operated by British Airways has been cancelled due to the strike of pilots. The pilots in the British Airways has began a 48-hour strike demanding salary hike on Monday.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of strike in September. The strikes are announced on September 9,10 and 27. This is the first strike in the history of British Airways.

As the flights were cancelled thousands of passengers were stranded on various airports across the globe.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the airline after it enraged some travellers by wrongly telling them their flights had been cancelled.

The regulator also reminded the airline to proactively tell customers of their rights. During the strikes, British Airways must offer the passengers reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions or a new flight at a later date.