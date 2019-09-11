Onam 2019:Sachin Tendulkar wishes ‘Happy Onam’ with a ‘motivational post’

Keralites across the globe is celebrating Onam on today. Dignitaries all over the world has greeted malayalis on the biggest celebration of Kerala.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also greeted all Malayalam on Onam Day. Sachin on social media shared his Onam greetings with a motivational message.

“Happy Onam to everyone.May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.

This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!”, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted. Sachin also shared the the photo of Paranv also on twitter.