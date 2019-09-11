The trailer of ‘RDX Love’ is ‘Too Hot’ to handle. Watch Video

The trailer of a Telugu Movie ‘RDX Love’ has gone viral on the internet for the intimate scenes it has.

The actress Payal Rajput has liberally shown off her skin and is involved in a number of hot scenes. Many of the dialogues shown in the trailer speak about the safety measures one need to take.

Tejas Kancherla is the male lead in the film and is directed by Shankar Bhanu. Censor board has already given this film an A certificate.

Naresh , Nagineedu, Aditya Menon, Amani, Tulasi and Aishwarya play crucial roles in the film. The film is penned by Shankar Bahanu itself.