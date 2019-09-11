Tourists to get ‘free UAE visa’: Details inside

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship has announced that tourists travelling to UAE during summer season will be exempted from paying visa fees for dependents aged 18 or below. The fee exemption will be applicable between July 15 and September 15 every year.

This was announced by the UAE Cabinet in last year September. By this new decision the country aims at promoting tourism and to attract more tourists to the country. Around 32.8 million people has travelled through the country’s airports during the first quarter of this year.

The UAE government also informed that if purchased through online a 14-day express tourist visa will costs Dh.497 per head and a 30-day multi-entry visa will costs Dh.917.