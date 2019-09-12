Saif Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal given show cause notice

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued legal notice against actor Saif Ali Khan and singer Shreya Ghoshal. They were given legal notice that warns them against performing for the Pakistani event organizer Rehan Siddiqui.

Earlier the FWICE has admonished Mika Singh and later banned him from working in Indian films for performing in Pakistan. Mika had performed at an event in Pakistan on August 8.

The singer, along with Salman Khan, was also slated to perform in another show for a Pakistani national based in the US, and both eventually dropped out. An FWICE official had also issued a notice to Salman Khan.

Recently, when the FWICE came to know that Diljit Dosanjh was to perform for the same Pakistani organiser Rehan Siddiqui, they not only told him not to perform but also wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs to “cancel his visa”.