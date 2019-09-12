“Sardar Patel was right and Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong on Jammu and Kashmir”, says union minister

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that “Sardar Patel was right and Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong in respect of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“About Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel was right and Nehru ji was wrong. A historical blunder was committed. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the courage to correct that historical mistake,” he said in a press conference.

Sardar Patel was never in favour of giving special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, he said while addressing a BJP Rashtriya Ekta Samelan.

Earlier in last month the union government has revoked the Article 370 and Article 35A which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.