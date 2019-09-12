Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in loss today.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in lower. The Sensex settled trading at 37,435.15 lower by 160.70 points or 0.43%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,975.95 lower by 59.75 points or 0.54%. The main reason for the downfall of equity market was the slipping of automobile sector.

The top gainers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and ICICI Bank

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Axis bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bosch, TVS Motor Company, Cummins India, Eicher motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge LTD, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Yes bank.