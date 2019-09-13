Flight with 326 passengers makes emergency landing for this reason

Airbus A330-243 flying to Cancun, Mexico, from Frankfurt was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing after hot coffee was accidentally spilled over the cockpit control panel over the Atlantic ocean.

The commercial flight with 326 people on board landed at Shannon in Ireland.

The incident took place in February after a pilot mistakenly put his coffee cup without a lid on a tray table rather than in a cup holder, a report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) claimed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the mishap.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch did not specify the airline but claimed that it had since changed procedures to ensure that cup lids are provided for flights on all routes and that crews are reminded of the need to use them.