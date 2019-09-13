TVS launches Radeon special edition in India

TVS Motor Company has introduced the Radeon ‘Commuter of the Year’ special edition priced from ? 52,720 for the drum brake version, and ? 54,820 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc brake version. The bike is priced at a premium of about ? 2000 over the standard model, and gets two new colour schemes – Chrome-Black and Chrome-Brown – just in time for the festive season. More recently, the brand also introduced the Jupiter Grande scooter with Bluetooth connectivity.

With respect to the upgrades, the TVS Radeon special edition gets the new paint options that are complemented by the chrome accents, blacked out engine and the gold finished engine case cover. It continues to get the thigh pad on the fuel tank, fuel tank cushion with the ‘R’ emblem, chrome rear view mirrors and carburetor cover. The brown finished ribbed leather seats adds a nice retro touch to the bike.

Power continues to come from the 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Duralife engine that belts out about 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl on the Radeon with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.