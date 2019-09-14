Actress Aashka Goradi performs ‘topless yoga’: see photos

Television actress Aashka Goradi has took the internet by storm by sharing her ‘topless photos’. She has shared photos of her performing yoga in topless.

Earlier also she has shared her nude yoga photos. Her husband Brent has introduced yoga to her life.

Aashka Goradi is a popular television actress and model. She has been part of many popular Indian tv shows like “Kkusum, Lagi Tujhse Laagan, and Naagin’. She has also participated in reality shows like Big Boss and Nach Baliye. She is married to her long-time lover Brent Goble last year.Aashka Goradia enthralled the audience in Naagin series and last seen in Daayan.