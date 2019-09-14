Latest NewsGulf

Drone attacks on oil refineries, causes fire: Video

Sep 14, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry informed that a drone attack targeted at two Saudi Aramco oil refineries has caused huge fire. Nobody has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The fires has been brought under control.

The drone attacks has targeted Saudi Aramco oil refineries in the Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on today has sparked huge fire. No causality has reported.

” At 4.00 am (01.00 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of … drones, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

Abqaiq is 60 kilometer southwest of Saudi’s eastern province of Dhahran has the world’s largest oil refinery. Khurais contains Saudi’s second largest oil field.

