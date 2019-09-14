Drone attacks on oil refineries, causes fire: Video

The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry informed that a drone attack targeted at two Saudi Aramco oil refineries has caused huge fire. Nobody has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The fires has been brought under control.
The drone attacks has targeted Saudi Aramco oil refineries in the Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on today has sparked huge fire. No causality has reported.
” At 4.00 am (01.00 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of … drones, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
Breaking: Reports of explosions in Buqyaq, #Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/qkJ9xGc9ji
Abqaiq is 60 kilometer southwest of Saudi’s eastern province of Dhahran has the world’s largest oil refinery. Khurais contains Saudi’s second largest oil field.
Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces sparked fires that the state oil company brought under control, the Saudi interior ministry spokesman said. More here: https://t.co/kGN6ZrIosg pic.twitter.com/2IiFRVXUWh
A pair of drone attacks in Saudi Arabia overnight caused huge fires at the world's largest oil-processing facility and the kingdom's second-biggest oil field. No immediate claim of responsibility, but the Houthis have carried out many similar attacks. https://t.co/nsiQSsROWg
