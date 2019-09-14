GoAir to launch operations to this gulf country from Kannur airport

India’s leading private airliner GoAir will start a new service from Kannur International airport. The airliner will launch its Kuwait-Kannur-Kuwait daily service from September 19. The booking for this flight has been started.

This is the fourth flight to a GCC country. GoAir now operates services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat from Kannur airport. The ticket fare is Rs.13,160.

The airliner has designated a Airbus A320Neo aircraft for this new operation. The flight will depart from Kannur on 7am and from Kuwait in 10.30am.

At present GoAir operates around 300 flight services. The airliner operates 7 international services to Bangkok, Phuket, Mali, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Apart from these international services the airliner connects almost all Indian cities. In the month of July around 13.26 lakh passengers has travelled in the flight.