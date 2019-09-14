India’s forex reserves increased

The data released by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that India’s Foreign Exchange reserve has been increased. The data released by the apex bank has revealed that the in the week to September 6, the forex reserve of the country has increased by $.1.004 billion to $.429.608 billion.

In the previous week the forex reserves has slipped by $.446 million to $.428.604 billion. The forex reserve has touched an all-time high of 430.572 billion US dollar in August this year.

The foreign currency assets which includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like Euro, Pound and Yen in the foreign exchange reserves has rose by $.1.200 billion to $.397.205 billion.

Gold reserves has but declined by $.199 million to reach at $.27.35 billion.