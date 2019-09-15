Auto driver fined Rs 1000 for not wearing seat belt

An auto driver in Bihar was issued a challan of Rs 1000 for not wearing a seat belt! Well, it is well-known that no autos have a seat belt, but yet the auto driver was imposed with a penalty because he had violated another traffic rule.

The incident took place in Saraiya, Muzzafarpur in Bihar. The auto driver was asked issued a challan for violating traffic rule, but he was too poor to be able to pay the hefty fine. So to impose the lowest penalty which is of Rs 1000, he was given a challan for not wearing a seat belt.