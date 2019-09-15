Digital music streaming platform asks users to share ‘location data’

The digital music streaming platform ‘Spotify’ has asked its customers to share the ‘location data’. The Swedish based media service provider has put forward this step to curb fraud.

The company wants to know if users of its premium family subscription program is abusing by hiding their location data. The company provides service to 6 people by paying $.15 per month. The only demand of the company is that all the six persons must be residing in the same address. But people pay only $2.50 for its services.

The company has asked all tis customers to update their location data in time to time to ensure that all the users of family plan belongs to one address.

Spotify was founded in 2006. It provides over than 50 million tracks. The company has 232 million active users.