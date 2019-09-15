Flight with 326 passengers diverted because of a ‘cup of hot coffee’: Details inside

An international flight with 326 passengers has to be diverted as the pilot spilled coffee on cockpit.

The transatlantic flight Airbus A-330-243 operated by Condor was diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland as the pilot has spilled coffee on the aircraft’s controls. The flight was travelling from Frankfurt to Cancun in Mexico.

The incident took place after the pilot was handed over a cup of coffee. The pilot aged 49 and having 13,000 hours of flying experience spilled the hot coffee on the aircraft’s control system and one of the button was melted.

The crew in the flight has to wear mask as the audi control panel become hot and started melting. The flight was instructed to diver as a precautionary measure.

The flight continued its travel after it was inspected by a team of technicians.