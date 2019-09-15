UAE to provide free visa for tourists: Details inside

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship of UAE has announced that tourists travelling to the UAE during the summer won’t need to pay visa fees for dependents aged 18 years or below.

This move is aimed at boosting the tourism industry.

The fee exemption will be applicable between July 15 and September 15 every year. The exemption was first announced by the UAE Cabinet in September last year. This will be the first year of its implementation.

A 14-day express tourist visa costs Dh 497 per head and a 30-day multi-entry tourist visa costs Dh917 if the traveller purchases it online.

1-year residency extension for grads

Parents who are UAE residents may now start applying for the one-year residency extension of their dependents who have completed their secondary or university education and are above 18 years of age.

They can avail of the visa by submitting supporting documents that include the general secondary education or graduation certificate.