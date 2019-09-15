Virat Kohli’s touching words about MS Dhoni as a player for ‘Team India’: Video

The rumour about India’s former captain M.S.Dhoni has been in the air after the ICC world cup. It has been thought that Dhoni will retire from cricket just after the ICC world cup. Although he has not announced his retirement the cricket world including former players and cricket fans were been discussing about the veteran player’s retirement.

Now Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian team has revealed his opinion about his predecessor’s retirement.

” Experience always matter, one great thing about MS Dhoni is that he always think about Indian cricket. When you decide to stop playing is absolutely an individual thing, as long as he continues to play he is very very valuable”, said Kohli in a press meet.