“Be prepared for the consequences”: CJI Ranjan Gogoi warns J&K child right activists

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked for a report from J&K Highcourt Chief Justice following accusations that the people of the newly formed two Union territories J&K and Ladakh are facing extreme difficulties in accessing the High Court under the alleged lockdown situation.

Child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly & Shanta Sinha had moved the apex court through a petition challenging the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir following the invalidation of Article 370 of the erstwhile state. The Supreme court of India had observed that it is a matter of grave concern if any of the

citizen faces hurdles for their plea for justice.

The CJI said that he will visit J&K personally and seek a report from J&K high court while replying to senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi who is representing the Child right activists. The CJI also warned the petitioners to

be prepared for the consequences if the report he receives nullifies their accusation.