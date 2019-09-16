Leopard enters house and runs away with dog: Video

A video of a leopard entering a home and taking away the family’s dog has been roaming on social media. The incident took place in Thirthahalli in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. Thirthahalli is a town located in the Shivamogga District which lies on the bank of the river Tunga. It is also close to the Western ghats and the hill range with dense forests.

The leopard entered the house by jumping over the fence and the video shows the animal roaming in the premises of the house. The video lasts for a minute and a half and shows the leopard entering the leaving the home from different angles.

The leopard seems to have come with a clear picture of the house and executed its plan with surgical precision.