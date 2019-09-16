Pulwama attack mastermind’s aide was planning terror attacks across India : NIA

Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was planning terror attacks in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, the NIA claimed in its charge sheet in a case of conspiracy filed before a Delhi court on Monday.

Sajjad is also suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of Pulwama attacks.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu on February 14.

The charge sheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Explosives Substances Act.

Mudassir was the mastermind behind this conspiracy but charges were abated against him after he was killed in an encounter with the security forces in March 2019, the agency said in the final report.