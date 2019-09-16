Terrorist outfit threatens to blow up railway stations, temples

Pakistan based Islamic terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has threatened that it will blow-up railway stations and temples in the country. The militant organization on a letter has claimed raised this warning.

The letter written by Masood Ahmad, the self-proclaimed area commander of JeM has threatened that 11 railway station and 6 temples in the country will be blow up on the occasion of Dussehra. The nation will celebrate Dussehra on October 8. The letter was received in Rohtak station in Haryana.

Railway stations in Rohtak, Rewari, Hisar, Mumbai, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been targeted said the letter.

Earlier India has declared Moulana Masood Azhar the founder and leader of JeM as a terrorist under the new UAPA Act.