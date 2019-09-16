Latest NewsIndia

Terrorist outfit threatens to blow up railway stations, temples

Sep 16, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Pakistan based Islamic terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has threatened that it will blow-up railway stations and temples in the country. The militant organization on a letter has claimed raised this warning.

The letter written by Masood Ahmad, the self-proclaimed area commander of JeM has threatened that 11 railway station and 6 temples in the country will be blow up on the occasion of  Dussehra. The nation will celebrate Dussehra  on October 8. The letter was received in   Rohtak station in Haryana.

Railway stations in Rohtak, Rewari, Hisar, Mumbai, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been targeted said the letter.

Earlier India has declared Moulana Masood Azhar the founder and leader of JeM as a terrorist  under the new UAPA Act.

