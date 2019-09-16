“What Else Should We Talk about on Hindi Diwas”?Listen to What Sandeep G Varier Said on Amit Shah’s One India, One Language Proposal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to unify India with the country’s most widely-spoken language, Hindi. His suggestion though was met with criticism from the southern states on Saturday. It was on the occasion of Hindi divas that the home minister pitched “one nation, one language” idea.

Asianet News channel took this topic for their prime time debate and BJP leader Sandeep G varier was on the panel along with Muhammad Riyas(representing Left). During the course of the discussion, Mr Varier asked what else should be discussed on Hindi Diwas, other than the importance of Hindi.