Karnataka government defers with Amit Shah on Hindi row

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj S Bommai said the state will stick to the three-language formula amidst the Hindi row sparked by the Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah on September 14-th while speaking on an occasion to commemorate Hindi Divas had proposed the idea of One Nation one language to help facilitate the unity of the country, which was met with huge outrage by various non-Hindi speaking states. Basavaraj S Bommai, said, “We have already agreed for three language formula. Now, all the regional languages are already established in their places and there is no compromise in that.” “It is very much clear and now there have to be some media of communication. We will stick to the three-language formula,” he added.