Actor celebrates Prime Minister’s birthday at midnight

Today is the 69th birthday of Prime Minister narendra Modi. The whole nation is celebrating the birthday of Modi by various programmes. Adding to this an actor has celebrated Prime Minister’s birthday in a different style.

Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor and BJP Delhi state president has celebrated the birthday of Narendra Modi in a different way. The actor-turned politician has celebrated the birthday of Modi on midnight at India Gate.

Delhi: BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate. pic.twitter.com/wfxEh6dJcH — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Tiwari cut a huge cake and distributed among party workers gathered there. The birthday cake was designed in the shape of a massive ‘laddu’ and it had 370 and 35A written on it pointing to Article 370 and 35A of constitution which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status and was scrapped by the union government.

” It is a day of celebration as a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das Ji. Today it is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervour”, Tiwari said.