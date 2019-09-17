Latest NewsIndia

An Entire School Building Gets Washed Away. Watch Shocking Video

Sep 17, 2019, 08:20 pm IST
In a shocking video that surfaced online, an entire school was seen getting washed away in river Ganga in Bihar’s Katihar district. Fortunately, the Education Department had suspended classes and therefore no teacher or student was present at the time of the disaster. The video also shows the villagers looking at the school building as it gets washed away. Watch the shocking video here:

