An Entire School Building Gets Washed Away. Watch Shocking Video

In a shocking video that surfaced online, an entire school was seen getting washed away in river Ganga in Bihar’s Katihar district. Fortunately, the Education Department had suspended classes and therefore no teacher or student was present at the time of the disaster. The video also shows the villagers looking at the school building as it gets washed away. Watch the shocking video here:

#WATCH Bihar: A school gets washed away in Ganga River in Katihar. No person was present in the school at the time of incident as the Education Department had suspended classes at the premises & shifted children to another school, earlier. pic.twitter.com/4z38NXM5nS — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019