Butcher kills his friend suspecting illicit affair:

A 21-year-old was heinously murdered by his butcher friend. The crime took place in Kurla located in central Mumbai. The victim’s body was found with his throat slit open with in a parked truck near Meethi river on September 12 according to official sources.

The victim identified as Abdul Kalam Abdul Hussain was being suspected by his friend Abdul Raheem Rauf khan – a butcher by profession for having illicit relation with his wife. The police say the accused intoxicated the victim till he lost consciousness and later took the body to the riverside and slit his throat. Both men worked together in a chicken shop.

The police arrested Khan on September 14 under IPC 302(Punishment for murder).