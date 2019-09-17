Drone attack in Saudi:Petrol,diesel may get costlier

The price of diesel and petrol in the country may very soon rise. The crude oil price has surging globally after the drone attacks that targeted Saudi Aramco.

It is reported that the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country may be appreciated by Rs.5 to 6. “Price of product at fuel outlets might be impacted if crude oil price continues to go up by 10%”, said M.K.Surana the chairman of HPCL.

The price of Brent crude oil has raised by 19% in a single day. The crude oil is priced $.71.95. This is the biggest single day gain percentage terms in 28 years.