Indian Shooter Heena Sidhu slams Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been expressing her anguish in a series of tweets over the Indian government’s decision to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its people. The Pakistani activist lives in London after a murder attempt against her in home country.

I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

Malala claimed that she had been approached by several Kashmiri residents, including girls, who were ‘too scared to leave their homes’ to attend their school.

Here is what three girls told me, in their own words: “The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary.” — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

However, her tweets had blasted by several Indians. Many Indian celebrities also joined to slam the Nobel Peace winner for taking Pakistan side. The last to join the list is Indian shooter Heena Sidhu.

Heena responded to Malala on Twitter to remind her about the situation in Pakistan – where Malala was shot in the head.

“Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why don’t you show us by going back to Pakistan first??”, Sidhu tweeted

During December 2012, the Taliban militants shot Malala Yousafzai for conducting an education campaign on girls’ education in the Swat Valley in north east of Pakistan.