Insulted by molesters UP girl commits suicide

A UP girl committed suicide after she was traced and insulted by her molesters. The 16-year-old girl had filed a complaint against two youths six days before. Her relatives said she hanged herself at her home in Bareilly district on Monday. They blamed that she was forced to take the drastic step as the eve-teasers together with the men booked for molestation made objectionable remarks and insulted her for filing the complaint. She was also under pressure to drop the case.

A day after she died, police arrested four persons — all aged between 25 and 30 years, on charges of encouraging suicide. Two of them, who have been booked for molestation, have also been booked for encouraging suicide.