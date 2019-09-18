Israel polls : Netanyahu or Gantz , results are unpredictable, says exit poll

Tel Aviv: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘Likud’ party and former army general Benny Gantz party ‘Blue and White’ are awaiting election results which took place in Israel on Tuesday. Exit polls predict Likud party could get 30 to 33 seats and Blue and White is expected to win on 32 to 34 seats. As the two major parties could end up in

a stalemate Avigdor Lieberman’s party ‘Yisrael Beiteinu’ will decide who would be the next Israel PM.

“We are still waiting for the actual results but one thing is clear. The state of Israel is at a historical point, we faced great opportunities and great challenges,” said PM Benjamin Netanyahu.PM Netanyahu was marred by accusations of corruption on his present term. However, Gantz felt more optimistic after the elections.”Of course, we’ll wait for the real results, but it seems we have accomplished our mission, The unity and reconciliation are ahead of us” he said.