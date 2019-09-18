Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Claims this Move From Central Government is a Result of Kerala Govt Applying Pressure. See the Post

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, claimed that the decision of the central government to extend Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore is a result of Kerala government constantly working for it. He said that the state government has been informed about the extension by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust.

“Kerala was constantly avoided while Industrial corridors were announced before. It is in this circumstance that state govt applied constant pressure. We were in touch with central govt on the issue,” he wrote on Facebook. Check out the original Fb post.