M.M Mani Reveals the Total Money LDF Govt Has Given Through C.M’s Distress Relief Fund, Netizens Not Impressed. See this Post

Minister of Electricity in Kerala, M.M Mani, in a Facebook post, has claimed that the LDF government has given a total of Rs 1294 crores in the last three years through Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He, then also compares the amount the UDF government has given during their tenure, to drive a home a point in Left’s advantage.

“In three years LDF government has given Rs 21294 crores through CMDRF. What is the amount the UDF government has given in 5 years? Just Rs 453 Crores. LDF is right,” he wrote on Facebook.

Netizens have not liked the logic of M.M Mani. Many have pointed it out to M.M Mani that his government has not even spent fifty percent of the money available in the distress relief fund while some others have highlighted the fact that there was no flood during the time of UDF government.