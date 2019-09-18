Sushmita Sen looks stunning in red swimsuit: See pics

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is enjoying a vacation with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl in the Maldives.The Bollywood actress always keeps updating her fans with the tidbits of her life through the social media .

She has shared the pretty pictures of her vacation also. Sushmita has posted a few carefree snaps from this outing. The pictures show Sushmita, with her back to the camera, posing in a short skirt and a red bikini top.

Sushmita wrote in the caption that the pictures were taken by her ‘godchild’ Aliyah Sen. “Love being in a frame shot by my godchild Aliyah Sen. Such a talented budding photographer. All yours…always!!! Love you guys!!!” times.