UP man threatens suicide ,Demands ISRO to recover Vikram

Video of a man holding Indian flag and standing atop the pillar of the Yamuna bridge went viral on Tuesday. The man is identified as Rajnikant hailing from Prayagraj and his only demand was to recover the Vikram lunar lander. His demands where too heavy to be met by ISRO as the space probe would have been drained out of batteries by now.

It was on September 7 when the Vikram lunar lander while on its soft descend to the surface of the moon lost communication and crash-landed. With the entire country supporting the space organization, ISRO on Tuesday thanked Indians in the country and abroad for the support it received after the space agency lost contact with the lander.

“Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!” ISRO said in a tweet.