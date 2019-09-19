Latest NewsIndiaIndian Air ForceDefence

Rajnath Singh not just the first defense minister to be in Tejas ,he flew it for some time-DRDO Chief

Sep 19, 2019, 02:34 pm IST
Rajnath Singh today (19 September) became the first Defence Minister to fly India’s indigenously made aircraft Light Combat Aircraft(LCA) Tejas. The exercise was conducted at the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

The Defence Minister was joined in the Tejas cockpit by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari – the Project Director of National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency). After landing from Tejas, Singh waved at the awaiting media-persons.DRDO Chief Dr. G Satheesh Reddy informed the media that Singh also flew the aircraft for some time following the instructions of Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari.

