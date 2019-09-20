“Balakot Airstrikes a Message that India Will Not Sit Quiet, But…”Find Out What Shashi Tharoor Said

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor while speaking at an event ‘India in Crisis’ organized by the All India Professional Congress said that he has no difference in opinion with the center on the issue of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, but what bothers him is the way the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was dealt with by abrogating article 370.

“I don’t have any serious difference with the government’s stand on the PoK but internally I differ with the government. They have violated the spirit of the Constitution. Pakistan has no right on the PoK and they have given the territory to China which does not belong to them,” said Tharoor during the event(as quoted by Hindustan Times)

Regarding the Balakot airstrikes, Tharoor said that various international media have published pictures as a proof that no terrorist was killed in the Balakot air strikes and said that our government should have released proofs of the effectiveness of the attack. However, he also said that the attack is a message that India will not sit quietly.