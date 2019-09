Amid heightened concern of the increase in crime rate in Jalandhar, Punjab -a CCTV footage showing a snatch and run goes viral over the internet. The footage shows an elderly woman seated in a chair, watching on-goers gets snatched off her baaliyan(traditional ear ornament ). The incident was caught up on a CCTV which was placed in the neighborhood. The Police are on the hunt for the two youths involved in the theft.