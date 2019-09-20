Father, son fined for missing the plane: Know the reason

A father and son has been fined for missing the plane. They were fined not for missing the plane but running after it on the runway. The bizarre incident took place in Cagliari airport in Italy.

Antonino Loi aged 65 and his son DJ Tony Loi aged 40 were on a holiday on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Reaching at the airport realised that they are going to miss their flight to London, as the “last call” for easyJet flight back home is announced. The father and son has forced open an emergency door and started chasing departed plane.

The security breach triggered emergency alarm and police later stressed they risked “being shot”. The Italian police has detained them and fined 2,000 euro (Dh8,000 approx) each for running down the runway to chase their plane back to London.