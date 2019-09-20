More than 4000 people from left parties joined BJP, claims Sreedharan Pillai

BJP Kerala state committee president P.S.Sreedharan pillai claimed that around 4000 former left workers including local leaders had joined BJP. Also thousands of people from minority communities and Dalit community has joined the party. The total list will be released in the next month. He also revealed that the BJPm is thinking to send the list to communist leaders.

Pillai also revealed that the national leadership of the party has entrusted him to give appropriate position and responsibilities to those who joined the party. At present these are given to those who completed one year in party. But the party leadership has given responsibility to state chief to make concession on the criteria.

The total membership of BJP in the state has rose to 26 lakhs. In this 7 lakhs has joined party through missed calls. This is for first time that thousands of people from minority community joining the party. Around 4000 former communist workers from CPM and CPI including area leaders has joined BJP. This will certainly reflect in the state politics, said Pillai.