This Army Man Sees Mohanlal in Clouds! Check Out these Pics

Clouds often form interesting shapes and those with good imaginative capacity might be able to see a lot in them.

Shamil Kandachery, an army officer at Hyderabad was able to spot the shape of none other than actor Mohanlal in the clouds! It was while bathing at the center in Military area that Shamil spotted the clouds in this shape, and he soon clicked the picture. He then drew a mustache and eyes to the clouds to complete the picture.

Shamil then sent the photos to his friends and eventually, it reached the legendary actor himself. Mohanlal called Shamil on phone and it must have been a big moment in the life of Shamil who always wanted to meet the actor. Check out the pics.