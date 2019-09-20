Yogi Adityanath will have to leave UP if NRC is implemented,says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said if NRC is implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would have to leave the state.

Yadav was addressing a press conference at the party office here as he welcomed former BSP leaders Dayaram Pal and Mithai Lal Bharati into the Samajwadi Party fold. Pal has been a president of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party’s UP unit.

Replying to the chief minister’s statement regarding implementation of the NRC in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said, “If NRC is implemented in UP, then he (Yogi Adityanath) would have to return. He is a ‘mool niwaasi’ (resident) of Uttarakhand.” “NRC is only a medium to indulge in politics of instilling fear. Earlier, it was divide and rule, now it is the politics of fear,” he said.

“We have kicked out the divisive forces. Now, we will make the people understand, and these people instilling fear will be out of the government,” Yadav added.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said the question is whether people falling ill are getting treatment and whether the children are going to schools.

“The government claims that the situation is normal there. If it is really normal, then why are there so many restrictions,” he questioned.

“The BJP is seeking votes in the name of Pakistan, but it has not allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly in its airspace. Danger from China is more than Pakistan, and hence, it is necessary to secure the borders,” the SP chief said.