Date announced for byelectons in 5 constituencies of Kerala

Assembly elections for the 5 constituencies in Kerala will be held on October 21, and counting will be done on October 24 chief election commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Saturday.

Vattiyoorkaavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam, and Manjeshwaram are the five constituencies. Vattiyoorkaavu, Aroor Ernakulam and Konni seats became vacant as the MLA’s resigned as they won the Loksabha elections held in May.Manjeshwaram seat is vacant as P B Abdul Razack MLA died last October. The nominations have to be submitted before October 4 and election notification will be released on September 27. As the dates are announced model code of conduct is effective in these regions.